Opinion: Time for a new approach to healthcare reform

Investment in digital-health companies continued to smash records with $14.7 billion pumped into the U.S. sector in the first half of the year, already more than in all of 2020. The first two quarters of the year were the biggest ever for the country’s digital-health funding, according to a report from Rock Health. Almost 60% of the funding from 372 investments made so far were for $100 million or more, the report said.