Bitcoin Fundamental Tool Produces Worst Reading Since the Bull Run Began
Bitcoin has given the worst Puell Multiple since this bull run began. The coin has been on a downward spiral lately. News of crackdowns out of China. Miners having to find alternate locations for their activities. Mining facilities are airlifting their mining rigs out of China to the U.S. China also issued a ban on digital currency transactions. The country ordered banks to block all transactions involving crypto.bitcoinist.com