Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin Fundamental Tool Produces Worst Reading Since the Bull Run Began

By Best Owie
bitcoinist.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin has given the worst Puell Multiple since this bull run began. The coin has been on a downward spiral lately. News of crackdowns out of China. Miners having to find alternate locations for their activities. Mining facilities are airlifting their mining rigs out of China to the U.S. China also issued a ban on digital currency transactions. The country ordered banks to block all transactions involving crypto.

bitcoinist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoins#Mining Companies#The Puell Multiple#Btcusd#Nairametrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Currenciesbitcoinist.com

Binance Bitcoin Open Interest Surges Despite Legal Scrutiny

Open interest and liquidity across Binance crypto and Bitcoin derivatives markets have vastly improved, suggesting investors’ confidence in the sector. As such, 2020/2021 for Binance has been a breakthrough for derivatives markets. Such hiccups have led to the current meteoric rise of Binance Futures. Binance Faces Regulation Defaults. While Binance...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

China’s Central Bank sends another warning to companies against assisting crypto-related businesses

China’s central bank told a Beijing-based software firm on Tuesday to shut down over suspected involvement in cryptocurrency transactions, and has warned companies against assisting crypto-related businesses.The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement that financial and payment institutions are banned from providing operating venues or commercial promotions to cryptocurrencies after ordering the closure of the software company Beijing Qudao Cultural Development.The move was necessary “to prevent and control the risk of speculation in virtual currency transactions, and protect the safety of the public’s assets,” according to the central bank.In the statement, the PBoC warned firms “not to...
MarketsShareCast

Market expects 'boredom' in bitcoin after small reaction to China's latest snub

The digital currency remains in consolidation mode between $33,000 and $36,000. Bitcoin holds the rate this Wednesday, after China's latest regulatory bid against ‘crypto’ companies, and maintains the consolidation mode that it does not seem to want to abandon since the beginning of July. The announcement of the closure of a software company in Beijing for covertly engaging in cryptocurrency trading caused mild swings on Tuesday in the price of the most traded of digital currencies, which were not enough to make it leave the range between 33,000 and 36,000 dollars that he has been drawing in recent days.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Cryptocurrency Exchange Paybis Rolls Out Instant Bank Payments Globally, Cuts Fees to 0.99%

Press Release: Paybis introduces instant bank payments solution for UK and EU; adds support for local bank payments in the US and SWIFT USD for international clients. 7th July 2021, Edinburgh, Scotland – Global cryptocurrency exchange Paybis is introducing several new payment options for its international customers. Paybis users will now be able to purchase cryptocurrencies using the United Kingdom’s (UK) Faster Payments system and the European Union’s (EU) Single European Payment Area (SEPA) for instant GBP and EUR deposits respectively. The exchange has also launched local bank payments in the United States (US) as well as SWIFT USD to allow international payments.
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Bitcoin Exchange Netflows Are Negative, Could A Bull Run Be Coming?

Bitcoin shows negative exchange netflows on CryptoQuant charts recently, an indicator that a bull run might be coming soon. Bitcoin exchange netflow is an indicator that highlights whether more BTC is moving into exchanges than out. A more technical definition of the term is that it’s the difference of the...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Former CFTC chair explains why regulators should approve a Bitcoin ETF

Timothy Massad, who served as Chair of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission between 2014 and 2017, has laid out the reasons why he thinks regulators should approve a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. In an opinion piece published on Bloomberg Wednesday, Massad said the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC,...
MarketsCoinDesk

Fed’s June Meeting Minutes Show Progress Towards Taper Move, Brazil’s Largest Crypto Exchange Mercado Raises $200M, Coinbase Outlook and More

Fed's June meeting minutes are out; here's what that means for crypto markets. The state of crypto in Brazil as its largest crypto exchange Mercado just raised $200 million from Softbank. Is Texas the next destination for Chinese miners after China's renewed crackdown on crypto? What is Argo Blockchain doing about bitcoin mining's ESG concerns? Mercado Bitcoin's director Fabricio Tota and Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall join the discussion.
Marketsfxempire.com

China Is Leaving No Stone Unturned With Cryptocurrency Ban

Chinese regulators are doing everything possible to crack down on cryptocurrency trading activities. This time around, they have shut down a company that develops cryptocurrency trading software. China’s War Against Crypto Trading Continues. The Beijing office of the People’s Bank of China announced yesterday that it had called for the...
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

To Know Bitcoin Is To Love Bitcoin

It is my contention that an individual's certainty of the inevitable success of the Bitcoin protocol is asymptotically correlated to that person's understanding of it. Behind the Bitcoin protocol is an amalgam of technologies that work together to create a whole greater than the sum of its parts. To fully understand the profundity of this invention so early in its life, a person needs to have a hungry curiosity as well as the willingness to dedicate many, many hours of focused effort on key educational materials that span a variety of disciplines.
Energy Industrybitcoinist.com

Is New York’s Seneca Lake Too Hot Because Of Bitcoin Mining? We Beg To Differ

Legacy media is back at it. They had to concoct a rival story to counteract the Bitcoin Mining Council’s latest report. And they ran with the apparent rising temperatures of Seneca Lake. At its shores, an energy company is mining Bitcoin and a town is protesting. Or, as NBC News dramatically puts it, they’re using, “the fossil-fuel energy not to keep the lights on in surrounding towns but for the energy-intensive “mining” of bitcoins.”
Marketsambcrypto.com

Let’s face reality… Is Bitcoin’s bull run really over?

The constant volatility of the Bitcoin market has forced analysts to repeatedly change their lens from bearish to bullish and vice versa. Different market indicators, metrics, and analyses always tend to point in different directions, often flaming ongoing FUDs. At the time of writing, following months of bullish movement on the charts, the asset appeared to be in an extended period of consolidation.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum – Bitcoin: ‘The flippening has already happened,’ but did it really?

To Ethereum maximalists, or “Ethereals” in the market, the idea of the world’s largest altcoin flipping Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, isn’t just a pipe dream. In fact, to many, this could well be a reality, especially since the general opinion is that most investors are very underexposed to the likes of Ethereum. This was actually a viewpoint shared by CryptoCobain and Su Zhu on a recent podcast as well.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Website Hosting Bitcoin White Paper Cyber-attacked, Hacker Demands 0.5 BTC

The original Bitcoin website Bitcoin.org was hit with an “overwhelming attack” and a ransom demanded. Cøbra, the pseudonymous owner of Bitcoin.org, told his 42,000 followers that the site suffered a distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS). A DDoS attack is done by artificially flooding a website with traffic to overwhelm it, making it unavailable to other users. The attackers demanded 0.5 Bitcoin—$17,055 at today’s price.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Up With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been brought back into the limelight recently by a millionaire, a senator, and a YouTuber, but it is nevertheless mostly trading muted. What's Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded 2.05% lower at $0.24 at press time early Wednesday over 24 hours and 5.46% lower over seven days.
Currenciesbitcoinist.com

Digital Versus Physical: Bitcoin Retests Former ATH Against Gold

The digital gold narrative was partly responsible for institutional interest in Bitcoin, and putting the precious metal’s bull run on pause. Only recently was that narrative tarnished and cryptocurrencies fell by 50% in a flash. The crash in crypto sent Bitcoin back to retest its former all-time high against gold...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Ukranian Bank Monobank To Start Offering Bitcoin Trading

Ukrainian e-bank Monobank has expressed its interest in wanting to offer customers bitcoin trading by July. The bank has applied to the Bank of Ukraine to approve its application for a bitcoin debit card. This comes as the Ukrainian government progresses on crypto-related legislation. The announcement came from an earlier...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Western Bitcoin Miners Win Big During China Crackdown

Bitcoin mining companies in the west yield strong returns as China’s crypto mining crackdowns continue. Western Miners Rake In Big Profits During China’s Crackdown. As per a report from Arcane Research, China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining has resulted in more gains for Western miners. Despite the drop in the price...

Comments / 0

Community Policy