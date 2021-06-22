Bitcoin Fundamental Tool Produces Worst Reading Since the Bull Run Began

The digital currency remains in consolidation mode between $33,000 and $36,000. Bitcoin holds the rate this Wednesday, after China's latest regulatory bid against ‘crypto’ companies, and maintains the consolidation mode that it does not seem to want to abandon since the beginning of July. The announcement of the closure of a software company in Beijing for covertly engaging in cryptocurrency trading caused mild swings on Tuesday in the price of the most traded of digital currencies, which were not enough to make it leave the range between 33,000 and 36,000 dollars that he has been drawing in recent days.