Blood shortages fuel the drive for more donations in OC

UCI Health is hoping to bulk up its blood supply with five upcoming bloodmobile drives in Orange County this summer. The university health system runs its own blood program and likes to have a 3-to-5-day supply. Keeping self-sufficient is important, Dr. Minh Ha Tran Do, clinical professor of pathology, said, because it doesn’t want to have to tap vendors such as the Red Cross, which are dealing with a critical shortage of blood supplies.