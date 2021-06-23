Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Blood shortages fuel the drive for more donations in OC

By Mindy Schauer
OCRegister
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCI Health is hoping to bulk up its blood supply with five upcoming bloodmobile drives in Orange County this summer. The university health system runs its own blood program and likes to have a 3-to-5-day supply. Keeping self-sufficient is important, Dr. Minh Ha Tran Do, clinical professor of pathology, said, because it doesn’t want to have to tap vendors such as the Red Cross, which are dealing with a critical shortage of blood supplies.

www.ocregister.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Orange County, CA
Society
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donate Blood#Blood Drives#University Health System#Oc#Uci Health#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Red Cross
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Dozens of U.S. states sue Google alleging antitrust violations

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google on Wednesday, according to an entry in the court docket. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The states have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy