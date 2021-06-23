Cancel
Vin Diesel puts on producer hat, takes credit for The Rock's Fast & Furious performances

By Matt Schimkowitz
A.V. Club
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all the propulsive, physics-defying feats of the Fast & Furious franchise, the gargantuan undertaking of quelling the bubbling egos of its stars may be the most impressive. #CandyAssGate, the ongoing feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has been the stuff of legend since the Rock called Xander Cage himself a “candy ass” on Instagram. But, to the “not Felliniesque” Vin Diesel, it was his “tough love” approach to producing that got The Rock’s performance “where it needed to be,” so maybe The Rock should thank him?

www.avclub.com
