Comics

You can own some very iconic and very expensive animation cells thanks to a new memorabilia auction

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople love to say that money can’t buy happiness, as if there isn’t a direct line between “happiness” and “not having to worry about paying for food or housing or healthcare, but there is one thing that you absolutely can buy with money: expensive prints and animation cells from iconic cartoons, both anime and otherwise! Seriously, who needs happiness (or food, for that matter) when you can own an actual animation cell of the little Totoros from the opening sequence of My Neighbor Totoro? Or a series of frames of the Joker laughing from Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm? Those things (and more!) could be yours, provided you have a lot of money that you don’t need to spend on other things, courtesy of a new auction from Heritage Auctions running this week called “The Art Of Anime And Everything Cool.”

www.avclub.com
