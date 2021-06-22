PA House passes Voting Rights Protection Act

The PA house just passed a nearly 40 billion-dollar spending plan. The GOP lead house approving the budget with an overwhelming majority. The main budget bill passed through the house tonight with a 140-61 vote. House GOP members say recognizing the costs related to Covid mitigation, this budget allocates more than 280 million in federal relief funds to help nursing homes and assisted living facilities with costs related to PPE and staff testing. Lawmakers say the plan also focuses on increased funding for education and infrastructure while also setting away 2.5 billion in a rainy-day fund while preserving close to 5 billion dollars in federal relief funds to use in future budgets. While Republicans call it fiscally responsible, some democrats argue it’s a wasted opportunity. Both chambers say passing this budget came down to compromise. Lawmakers expect Governor Wolf to approve the 40 billion dollar budget in the next day or two. The states budget year ends on Wednesday.