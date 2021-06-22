Cancel
PA House passes Voting Rights Protection Act

By CBS21 News
local21news.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania House passes House Bill 1300, the Voting Rights Protection Act, by a vote of 110-91. The Voting Rights Protection Act will allow pre-canvassing of mail-in and absentee ballots five days prior to Election Day. It would also move the last day to register to vote back to 30...

