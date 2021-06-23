Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambria, CA

Man and woman at-large after reportedly assaulting juvenile

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wnokp_0acTqK9W00

Incident occurred last Tuesday in Cambria

–Last Tuesday, deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a physical assault that had just occurred in the 1600 block of Richard Avenue in Cambria.

A male juvenile was inside his home when a woman came to their front door to complain about their dog being loose in the neighborhood. The male juvenile exchanged words with the woman. The woman left but a few minutes later returned with a man who entered the home and physically assaulted the male juvenile. The man and the woman fled the location.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. The adult male is described as white, approximately 40 to 60-years-old, 5’09” tall, thin build, with short greyish colored hair, wearing a grey shirt. The adult female is described as white, approximately 50-60 years old, 5’04” tall with shoulder-length blond hair, glasses, wearing a blue and white striped shirt.

Also, detectives are looking for any home surveillance video from residences in the area with a time frame of June 15 at 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. that might have captured images of the suspect(s) leaving on foot in the area of Richard Avenue, Stuart Avenue or Bradford Road.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-STOP (7867) or through their website: www.slotips.org.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambria, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Cambria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At Large#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Suspect arrested in string of vehicle burglaries

–In the middle of May, California State Parks rangers experienced a reported increase in vehicle burglaries in the Montana De Oro State Park area. State parks began an investigation to identify the vehicle associated with the burglaries and the subjects involved. During the investigation, state parks was able to secure surveillance footage of a vehicle they believed was associated with the burglaries. state parks shared this information with surrounding law enforcement agencies.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Body recovered at Lake Nacimiento

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased victim at Nacimiento Lake at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities recovered the body. It has not yet been identified. “No foul play is suspected,” said Tony Cipolla, the sheriff’s spokesman. “But it is possibly linked to...
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Bicyclist killed in accident in San Luis Obispo

Man was struck by a semi-truck turning east onto Suburban Road. –On Friday at approximately 7:20 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police and Fire responded to a bicyclist vs. vehicle accident at Suburban Road and S. Higuera. The bicyclist, who was identified as 61-year-old Salvador Cortez, was traveling northbound on S. Higuera when he was struck by a semi-truck turning east onto Suburban Road.
Salinas, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Authorities to conduct drone flights over Salinas River

Program will be used to gather information about potential fires. –Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting periodic drone flights in the Salinas riverbed to increase wildfire situational awareness. The drone is equipped with visual and thermal imaging cameras that provide real-time video and data transmission to the...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Second fire extinguished in riverbed over the weekend

–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to two small vegetation fires in the Salinas riverbed within 24-hours of each other over the weekend. The first fire occurred on Friday at approximately 6:21 p.m. which was accessed off Navajo Ave. The fire was a small 10’ x 10’ area and was quickly extinguished by responding units from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy