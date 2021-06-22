Amigo by Nai becomes a full service restaurant

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleStarting this weekend, Amigo by Nai will now be a full-service restaurant while also launching a new brunch menu. To complement its tacos, the restaurants is now offering appetizers like Salpicon (octopus, shrimp, sherry, pico de gallo), Empanadas (beef, raisin potato, olive), and Churrasco (skirt steak skewers with garlic chimichurri and lime), and of course some Guac + Chips. Eight different types of tacos are also on the menu along with churros, coconut flan and arroz con leche (rice pudding) for dessert.

