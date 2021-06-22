Man arrested after pulling gun on hikers

TOWN OF LENROOT– A Milwaukee man has been arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on group of hikers after they refused to give him money. The Sawyer County Communications Center received a 911 call from a woman who was hiking with a group of others along Peterson Road in the town of Lenroot, Sawyer County, on June at 10:45 a.m. The caller reported a male driving a white car had pulled up to them asking to borrow money. When told they didn’t have any, the man pulled out a gun and threatened harm.