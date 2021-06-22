Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sawyer County, WI

Man arrested after pulling gun on hikers

APG of Wisconsin
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF LENROOT– A Milwaukee man has been arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on group of hikers after they refused to give him money. The Sawyer County Communications Center received a 911 call from a woman who was hiking with a group of others along Peterson Road in the town of Lenroot, Sawyer County, on June at 10:45 a.m. The caller reported a male driving a white car had pulled up to them asking to borrow money. When told they didn’t have any, the man pulled out a gun and threatened harm.

www.apg-wi.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sawyer County, WI
Hayward, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hayward, WI
City
Bayfield, WI
Sawyer County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin State Patrol#Hikers#Deflation#Lenroot#Hayward Police Department#Lco#Hwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Hiking
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy