Computer hardware is getting more powerful but not everyone has access to the latest and greatest technologies. High-end graphics cards are, of course, expensive and are now even harder to find, thanks to a global chip shortage. Unlike consoles with fixed hardware, PC gamers have a variety of combinations to try out, both in hardware and game settings, to find the best compromise between quality and performance. AMD’s new FidelityFX Super Resolution tech, thankfully abbreviated to FSR, claims you don’t have to choose between performance and high resolutions. In fact, you don’t even have to choose between AMD and NVIDIA cards if it comes down to it.