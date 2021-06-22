Alabama football: How past transfers can provide insight for To’o To’o, others in new transfer era
New Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o checks a few uncommon transfer boxes. He’s an intraconference transfer from Tennessee, a rarity in the SEC in the past. He’s also someone who had an offer from the Crimson Tide in high school, decided to play somewhere else, then transferred to Alabama during college. There aren’t many of those either, in part because coach Nick Saban doesn’t whiff much in recruiting.www.mdjonline.com