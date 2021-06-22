BROADWAY'S GOT SOME BIG NEWS!
Tickets are now officially on sale (via telecharge.com) for the highly anticipated revival of “Meredith Willson’s The Music Man,” which will begin an open-ended run at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20, with an official opening night set for February 10, 2022. Directed by Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Warren Carlyle, this beloved 1957 musical about a con man who tries to win over a small town in Iowa, will star Tony Award winners Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn.cititour.com