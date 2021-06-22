BROADWAY'S GOT SOME BIG NEWS!

Chris Connor on the resurrection of the movie musical…. Film musicals are certainly not a new phenomenon with a long history of both animated and live action features proving incredibly successful both with audiences and award bodies alike. Be it the 50s and 60s musicals from the likes of Singin’ in the Rain, Guys and Dolls, The King and I or The Sound of Music there is a rich cinematic tradition for the genre and while there have been glimpses off revived interest in recent years, the genre certainly isn’t as rich as it was in its heyday.