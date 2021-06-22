Cancel
MDOT: Vote to Remove Highway Widening Imperils Other Transportation Projects

By Bruce DePuyt
marylandmatters.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA top official with the Maryland Department of Transportation warned local leaders in the D.C. region on Monday that a recent vote against a controversial highway-widening project puts other road and transit improvements in jeopardy. In a letter to the head of the National Capital Region’s Transportation Planning Board, Deputy...

www.marylandmatters.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
