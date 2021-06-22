Cancel
Kern County, CA

Public Health Services to stop releasing daily coronavirus update

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 15 days ago

The Kern County Department of Public Health Services will no longer release daily coronavirus updates due to the falling case rate. On Tuesday, Department Director Brynn Carrigan said during a Board of Supervisors meeting the California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on patient confidentiality. According to the guidance, Carrigan said the county could only release detailed information on specific groups with 11 or more involved cases.

