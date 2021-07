As much narrative detail as each of Janelle Monáe’s multigenre concept albums are packed with, they’ve all ended having raised more even questions about the larger story being told about time-travelling freedom fighters. There’s still so much that hasn’t been explored about how Cindi Mayweather and Jane 57821's lives interconnect beyond them both being born from Monáe’s imagination, but that all may be about to change in the wake of the artist’s latest project.