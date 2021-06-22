Cancel
Chickasha, OK

Council approves rezoning for housing, business in Chickasha’s Southgate Addition.

By Jessica Lane
Posted by 
Express-Star
Express-Star
 15 days ago

The Southgate Addition in Chickasha could see growth in the near future.

On Monday night, the Chickasha City Council approved rezoning for Block 8 Lots 21-26 in the Southgate Addition from R-1 Residential to R-2 Residential. The applicant was Bryce Binyon, who plans to build six new duplexes for 12 new housing units in the area.

The council also approved rezoning Block 7, Lots 7-11 and 16-20 in the Southgate Addition from R-1 Residential to C-2 General Commercial. According to city documents, Binyon plans to put in a storage unit and possibly a Family Dollar in the area.

Express-Star

Express-Star

Chickasha, OK
