Council approves rezoning for housing, business in Chickasha’s Southgate Addition.
The Southgate Addition in Chickasha could see growth in the near future.
On Monday night, the Chickasha City Council approved rezoning for Block 8 Lots 21-26 in the Southgate Addition from R-1 Residential to R-2 Residential. The applicant was Bryce Binyon, who plans to build six new duplexes for 12 new housing units in the area.
The council also approved rezoning Block 7, Lots 7-11 and 16-20 in the Southgate Addition from R-1 Residential to C-2 General Commercial. According to city documents, Binyon plans to put in a storage unit and possibly a Family Dollar in the area.