Franchise owners Clarissa and Randy Hall will open their second Hokulia Shave Ice store July 17 at 2929 FM 1960, Houston, in front of Joe V's Smart Shop. The snow cone shack sells over 50 flavors imported from Hawaii poured on delicate ice ribbons made with a proprietary method to create a uniquely light and fluffy texture. Flavors range from classics such as grape and apple to more exotic flavors like lychee and horchata. Several add-on options are also available such as the popular Sno Cap, which is made out of sweetened condensed milk. 832-548-0988. www.facebook.com/hokuliahumbletx.