Dr. Glen E. Hurley
Dr. Glen E. Hurley of Courtland, Minnesota died on Fathers' Day, June 20, 2021. Glen was born January 13, 1929, to Claude E. and Lorene W. Hurley in a farmhouse near Brownstown, Indiana. He attended Brownstown Township School and graduated Brownstown High School in 1947. He attended Purdue University and then transferred to Kansas State College (University) in Manhattan. Glen graduated from KSU as Dr. Glen E. Hurley, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1953. At Kansas State he met Lois I. Engel from Peck, Kansas. Lois and Glen married September 21, 1953.