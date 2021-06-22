Woman pointing firearm arrested at Willshire gas station

Jun. 22—WILLSHIRE — A Fort Wayne woman was taken into custody Monday in Willshire after allegedly walking around a gas station with a gun and pointing it at customers. Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach reported his office received a call at approximately 10:35 a.m. Monday from the RoadDog Convenience Store in Willshire. The caller advised a woman had been at the gas pumps for more than an hour and acted as if she was trying to read credit card numbers from other customers. Riggenbach said a second call was received by his office about this woman, with the caller stating the woman pointed a gun in his back.