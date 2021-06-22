Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willshire, OH

Woman pointing firearm arrested at Willshire gas station

By The Lima News, Ohio
tribuneledgernews.com
 15 days ago

Jun. 22—WILLSHIRE — A Fort Wayne woman was taken into custody Monday in Willshire after allegedly walking around a gas station with a gun and pointing it at customers. Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach reported his office received a call at approximately 10:35 a.m. Monday from the RoadDog Convenience Store in Willshire. The caller advised a woman had been at the gas pumps for more than an hour and acted as if she was trying to read credit card numbers from other customers. Riggenbach said a second call was received by his office about this woman, with the caller stating the woman pointed a gun in his back.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Wert, OH
Willshire, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Willshire, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonious Assault#Van Wert Municipal Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Adams victory in NYC reignites Democratic debate on crime, policing

The victory of a centrist candidate in the New York City mayoral primary is raising questions over how far left Democrats should go on the issues of crime and police reform if they want to win in the midterms. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams’s projected win in the crowded Democratic...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest loses uncle in police crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The uncle of a teenager who recorded the last moments of George Floyd’s life in a video that helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice has died in a crash involving a Minneapolis police car, officials confirmed Wednesday. Darnella Frazier said in a Facebook post...
ABC News

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off US relay team, will miss Tokyo Olympics

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will officially not be running at the Tokyo Olympics. On Tuesday, the U.S. Olympic track and field team released its roster for the games, which featured a handful of veterans and 81 first-time Olympians -- but not Richardson. In June, Richardson won the 100 meters at the...
Posted by
Reuters

South Africa's Zuma hands himself over to police to begin sentence

NKANDLA, South Africa, July 7 (Reuters) - South African former President Jacob Zuma turned himself in to police on Wednesday to begin 15 months in jail for contempt of court, the culmination of a long legal drama seen as a test of the post-apartheid state's ability to enforce the rule of law.
Posted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
Posted by
Reuters

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended -court document

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, D.C. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani's New York law license two weeks ago after...
Posted by
Reuters

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

July 7 (Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a packed arena to end a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy