(Mountain Lake, MN) -- A procession will carry the body of fallen Marine Corporal Eric-John Niss De Jesus this afternoon (Thursday 3 p-m) from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport to his hometown of Mountain Lake. Corporal Niss De Jesus was swimming with fellow Marines June 5th off the coast of Okinawa, Japan when they were caught in a rip current and he was unable to make it back to shore. Search crews recovered his body four days later. Niss De Jesus graduated from Mountain Lake High School in 2015 and then attended at the University of Minnesota. He enlisted just before graduation in 2019 and had been station in Okinawa. The public is invited to line the route carrying his casket. The Marines and Patriot Guard will travel south on Highway 169 and then onto Highway 60. They are scheduled to arrive in Mountain Lake around 5 p-m.