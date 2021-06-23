Miley Cyrus Covers Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' With Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma & More

While wakeboarding on the lake, Miley Cyrus took a major tumble, and she shared the hilarious video on Instagram. Miley Cyrus had no shame about sharing a video of herself totally wiping out while trying out an intense water sport. The star attempted wakeboarding, and as she tried to stand up on the board, she fell and landed face first in the water. “Some days 60 of your songs trend on Twitter like a boss a** b****. Other days you take murky lake water to the face like a floppy a** fish,” Miley captioned the hilarious video.