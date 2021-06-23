Cancel
Miley Cyrus Covers Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' With Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma & More

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing else matters except for Miley Cyrus' new Metallica cover -- and she didn't do the honors alone for this new tribute. The Plastic Hearts star teased in an interview earlier this year that she enlisted Sir Elton John, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and frequent collaborator Watt for a cover of the rock band's 1991 hit "Nothing Else Matters" for an upcoming Metallica covers album. On Tuesday (June 22), Cyrus revealed the other "all-star" in her band: Metallica's very own bassist Robert Trujillo.

