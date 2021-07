An elderly woman is now living in fear after a teenager broke into her house and forced himself upon her in the middle of the night. The 91-year-old pensioner was fast asleep in her home when the 16-year-old boy smashed his way inside the house on Thursday, July 1. When the boy found the sleeping woman, he got into bed with her and reportedly tried to rape her just before midnight. The startled woman woke up to find the boy lying on top of her and began shouting.