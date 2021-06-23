VALLONIA (MILLPORT) Rita Carol Pumphrey, 56, of Vallonia (Millport), went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 21, 2021. She passed away peacefully with her family beside her. Rita was born on December 6, 1964 to the late Charlie & Gladys (Spoons) Raby. She graduated from Salem High School in 1983. She married James Harvey Pumphrey Jr. on October 15, 1982, in Seymour and he survives in Vallonia. Rita was a certified nursing assistant at the Washington County Hospital where she loved taking care of people. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.