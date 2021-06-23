Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vallonia, IN

Rita Carol Pumphrey

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLONIA (MILLPORT) Rita Carol Pumphrey, 56, of Vallonia (Millport), went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 21, 2021. She passed away peacefully with her family beside her. Rita was born on December 6, 1964 to the late Charlie & Gladys (Spoons) Raby. She graduated from Salem High School in 1983. She married James Harvey Pumphrey Jr. on October 15, 1982, in Seymour and he survives in Vallonia. Rita was a certified nursing assistant at the Washington County Hospital where she loved taking care of people. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

www.tribtown.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milltown, IN
City
Salem, IN
City
Seymour, IN
City
Medora, IN
City
Mitchell, IN
City
Riley, IN
City
Vallonia, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millport#Salem High School#Johnson Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy