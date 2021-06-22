Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

DreamBox Learning® Equips Educators with Lesson Recommendations to Accelerate Student Learning

By eSchool News Staff
eSchool Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Lesson Recommendations feature helps teachers understand where students are in their math learning to support academic growth toward proficiency. BELLEVUE, Wash. —June 21, 2021 — DreamBox Learning®, the company that pioneered Intelligent Adaptive Learning™ technology, today launched DreamBox Lesson Recommendations, a new offering that gives educators real-time student progress insights with actionable next steps to meet student learning needs. Teachers can use this formative data to plan for individual or small group differentiation and customize their instructional strategies at any point during the school year.

www.eschoolnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education And Technology#Dreambox#Adaptive Learning#Personalized Learning#Education Policy#Dreambox Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Washington, DCwashingtoninformer.com

DCPS Plans Summer of Enrichment and Accelerated Learning

This fall, teachers, staff and students will make the return to in-person learning, but not before school officials ease the transition with a summer full of academic and extracurricular activities taking place at various schools across the District. The D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) summer acceleration academies, as they have been...
ComputersPosted by
TheStreet

Lumio Wins Prestigious CODiE Award; Learning Tool's Interactive Lessons Help Educators Engage Students On Their Devices As In-person Classes Resume

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio, the free-to-use digital learning tool used by millions of teachers and students worldwide, was named the "Best Collaborative Learning Solution for Students" this week as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. Lumio offers solutions for teachers returning to in-person instruction to provide the same dynamic, interactive lessons they created to engage students on their devices during remote instruction.
Jefferson, TXLongview News-Journal

Students SAIL into learning in Jefferson

Children in a Christian-based learning program learned about animals and explored nature this week during a field trip in Jefferson. Students in the Summer Adventures in Learning (SAIL) program visited Diamond Don RV Park after starting the morning petting an alligator at the Jefferson Depot and taking a train ride.
Buckhannon, WVThe Recorddelta

Lesson Learned (July 1)

“Mountaineers are Always Free!” is our West Virginia State Motto. I love the implication. Truth and Freedom are supreme foundational principles for me. Montani Semper Liberi (Latin for “Mountaineers are Always Free”) has even more appeal for me, as the memory of our Buckhannon-Upshur High School Latin teacher, Mary Lou Cartwright, comes to mind. In fact, there are so many associations with Latin which provides many root words for medical terms, including “physician” from the Latin word “physicum” or “physicus.”
Douglas County, GADouglas County Sentinel

Students use summer school to catch up, accelerate learning

The Douglas County School System hosted over 2,200 elementary and middle school students for summer school in June. Every school was open for face-to-face instruction as teachers worked to catch students up and accelerate their learning. “After an unusual year when many of our students learned online, we were committed...
Scienceaithority.com

Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)-Based Curriculum Helps Improve Math and Writing Skills Too

Say Researchers Studying KnowAtom Science Curriculum at Northeastern University. Since 2015, at least forty-five states and D.C. have adopted or adapted K-12 science education standards guided by the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), according to research from Northeastern University’s Dr. Tracy L. Waters. This means the vast majority of U.S. students learn under standards designed to build the skills needed to join the workforce of the future. Waters’ research shows fourth and fifth-grade students using KnowAtom’s hands-on NGSS-based science curriculum demonstrated measurable increases in achievement levels, engagement, and classroom behavior.
Public HealthTimes Daily

As COVID recedes in prisons, will any lessons learned stick?

Derrick Johnson had a makeshift mask. He had the spray bottle of bleach and extra soap that corrections officers provided. But he still spent every day crammed in a unit with 63 other men in a Florida prison, crowding into hallways on their way to meals and sleeping feet from one another at night.
Public HealthPoets and Quants

How COVID-19 Changed Business Schools Forever

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted nearly every industry. Business schools, in particular, were hit hard and the impact of the pandemic will have lasting effects. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about some positive changes as well. Chris Stokel-Walker of Bloomberg recently spoke to experts on how the pandemic has changed B-school operations for good.
EducationeSchool Online

How to prepare students for the jobs of the future

“We are currently preparing students for jobs that don’t yet exist … using technologies that haven’t been invented … in order to solve problems we don’t even know are problems yet.”—Richard Riley, former Secretary of Education. Less than twenty years ago, a student saying that they wanted to be a...
TechnologyEntrepreneur

How Active Learning Method Of Edtech Equips Learners and Educators

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Years ago, teaching was a streamlined activity. It was a fairly predictable exercise where teachers were expected to finish a certain portion at a certain time to conduct assessments based on the concepts taught. Things are vastly different in this day and age and teachers are now back to being students with tech integration driving a huge overhaul in the teaching and learning process. While the education space is getting more dynamic with each passing day, there is only one domain that is helping teachers, schools and students keep up with the demands of active learning and that is education technology.
CollegesSFGate

LearningMate, Jisc, and Emerge Education Report Finds Universities Can Deliver Truly Personalized Learning Experiences by 2030

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. LearningMate, a leading education technology company, announced today the release of the report, “Technology-enabled Teaching and Learning at Scale - A Roadmap to 2030,” in partnership with Jisc and Emerge Education. The report, based on interviews with more than 50 university leaders, EdTech founders, and higher education experts, finds that universities can deliver students a truly personalized learning experience by 2030.
Collegesthe University of Delaware

UD welcomes nationwide graduate math students

A research study that considered the ways popular cultural images of math and mathematicians influence the relationship that young people form with the subject found that students believe mathematicians lack social skills and have no personal lives outside of math. Though the report, “Mathematical Images and Identities: Education, Entertainment, Social Justice,” was based on a survey of students in the United Kingdom, George Mason University graduate student Wyatt Rush admits that similar perceptions exist on this side of the Atlantic Ocean and were on his mind when he headed to the University of Delaware to participate in the 16th annual Graduate Student Mathematical Modeling Camp (GSMMC) followed by the 37th annual workshop on Mathematical Problems in Industry (MPI).
Maury County, TNColumbia Daily Herald

Education commissioner visits Maury County school as students combat learning loss

Tennessee Education Commission Penny Schwinn rolled through Maury County Tuesday morning as part of her summer bus tour throughout the state. The stop is one of her last on the “Accelerating TN” tour, visiting 50 school districts across the state aimed at recognizing summer learning programs, including programs aimed at counteracting learning loss during the pandemic.
Educationccsoh.us

Hands-On Life Learning for Special Education Students

“So good to see you, please come in,” said Kaltmann. “I remember you, so nice to see you again. Please come in, please. This is a great day. You came back.”. After nearly two years, special education students at CCS can finally go on field trips, and LifeTown is a favorite destination spot. CCS Special Education has had a partnership with LifeTown for 13 years, a bond so strong it endured a global pandemic.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Rochester students learn to 'Be the Change'

Rochester, N.Y. — Some Rochester students are not only improving their education, but also their lives, thanks to a college course. Eleven juniors and seniors at Franklin Upper School took "Psychology in the Good Life". They earn three college credits by completing Yale's University's most popular course. “They learned about...
TechnologyeSchool Online

3 ways students can develop solid online research skills

Today’s students don’t know the world without the internet. They spend days and nights on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, or Snapchat but hardly know how to translate all this information into learning. Gen Z doesn’t necessarily think critically about what they find online. As educators, we can teach the academic side...

Comments / 0

Community Policy