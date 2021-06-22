DreamBox Learning® Equips Educators with Lesson Recommendations to Accelerate Student Learning

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Years ago, teaching was a streamlined activity. It was a fairly predictable exercise where teachers were expected to finish a certain portion at a certain time to conduct assessments based on the concepts taught. Things are vastly different in this day and age and teachers are now back to being students with tech integration driving a huge overhaul in the teaching and learning process. While the education space is getting more dynamic with each passing day, there is only one domain that is helping teachers, schools and students keep up with the demands of active learning and that is education technology.