DreamBox Learning® Equips Educators with Lesson Recommendations to Accelerate Student Learning
New Lesson Recommendations feature helps teachers understand where students are in their math learning to support academic growth toward proficiency. BELLEVUE, Wash. —June 21, 2021 — DreamBox Learning®, the company that pioneered Intelligent Adaptive Learning™ technology, today launched DreamBox Lesson Recommendations, a new offering that gives educators real-time student progress insights with actionable next steps to meet student learning needs. Teachers can use this formative data to plan for individual or small group differentiation and customize their instructional strategies at any point during the school year.www.eschoolnews.com