Armando E. Zumaya
Chief Philanthropy Officer at Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, & Marin. Armando E. Zumaya joins Catholic Charities in the newly created role of Chief Philanthropy Officer. A dynamic fundraiser with 35 years of leadership experience, Zumaya will lead the transformation of the Catholic Charities development and fundraising program through innovation, strategic vision, and an emphasis on building a prospecting culture that embraces the unique character and diversity of the Bay Area.www.bizjournals.com