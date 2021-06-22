Cancel
Charities

Armando E. Zumaya

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Philanthropy Officer at Catholic Charities of San Francisco, San Mateo, & Marin. Armando E. Zumaya joins Catholic Charities in the newly created role of Chief Philanthropy Officer. A dynamic fundraiser with 35 years of leadership experience, Zumaya will lead the transformation of the Catholic Charities development and fundraising program through innovation, strategic vision, and an emphasis on building a prospecting culture that embraces the unique character and diversity of the Bay Area.

#Charity
