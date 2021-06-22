LIVE AT THE ROBERTSON CUP: Previewing The Championship With Wings Coach Scott Langer

BLAINE, MN (Dakota News Now) - Two years after winning their first Robertson Cup the Aberdeen Wings at last have a chance to repeat as NAHL champions. The Wings face the Shreveport Mudbugs tonight at 7:05 PM in Fogerty Areana at Blaine, Minnesota. Dakota News Now’s Zach Borg is with the team and got a preview of tonight’s game and more in our 5:00 PM show when he interviewed Wings’ head coach Scott Langer. Click on the video viewer to watch!