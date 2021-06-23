Twitter launches Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows to help users make money

When Facebook acquired Instagram back in 2012, Mark Zuckerberg pledged to keep the photo-sharing app independent. “We need to be mindful about keeping and building on Instagram’s strengths and features rather than just trying to integrate everything into Facebook,” he wrote in a statement at the time. Then, following the WhatsApp acquisition in 2014, WhatsApp’s co-founder Jan Koum had said, “WhatsApp will remain autonomous and operate independently…There would have been no partnership between our two companies if we had to compromise on the core principles that will always define our company, our vision and our product.” Today, we’re well aware of how meaningless these statements are. But back then, people had some hope that Facebook wouldn’t interfere with these companies’ operations.