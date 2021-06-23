Cancel
Twitter launches Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows to help users make money

By Cosmin Vasile
Phone Arena
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter has just announced that starting today, people can apply to be among the first to try its new Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows features. This was bound to happen, as news about Twitter's efforts to monetize its platform via such features emerged a few weeks ago. The first of...

