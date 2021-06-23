Miley Cyrus Is Joined by Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, WATT, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Robert Trujillo for Cover of Metallica’s Iconic Hit “Nothing Else Matters”
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s The Black Album, the band announced a remastered deluxe box set edition of the album earlier this week as well as a 53-track covers album of their songs. Featured in the covers album is Miley Cyrus performing Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters.”Cyrus is joined by WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers). Trujillo is currently a member of Metallica, though was not in the band at the time of the original “Nothing Else Mattered” release.music.mxdwn.com