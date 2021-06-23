Minnesota legislators agree to give $250M in bonuses to workers on pandemic's front lines

I am appalled that extremists are threatening to protest at legislator's houses ("Taking fight over policing to lawmakers," front page, July 6). That type of behavior is more akin to dictatorship than democracy. They are going to disrupt people's lives until they get their way because they believe they are right and anyone with a different opinion is wrong. If the compromises that democratic lawmaking requires result in laws that don't suit them, they will make life uncomfortable for those lawmakers just like they have made life uncomfortable for the rest of us by shutting down airports, train stations, malls, streets and interstate highways.