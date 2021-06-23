Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota legislators agree to give $250M in bonuses to workers on pandemic's front lines

By Jessie Van Berkel
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota's divided Legislature has agreed to pump $1.2 billion more into the state's classrooms over the next four years and spend $250 million on bonuses for workers such as nurses and grocery store clerks who were on the front lines of the pandemic. The education deal struck on Tuesday represents the single...

