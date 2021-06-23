Cancel
Santa Clara County cracked down hard on businesses during COVID. Now many fines are getting overturned

Cover picture for the articleAs local authorities struggled to put in place and enforce COVID-19 health orders over the past year, some used more stick to others' carrots. The toughest enforcement in the area was in Santa Clara County, which fined around 400 businesses a combined $6 million. Now, the county has been processing appeals from businesses with the time, resources and savvy to callenge the fines — and the process is raising serious questions among critics about the consistency and fairness of the enforcement.

