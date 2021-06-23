Santa Clara County cracked down hard on businesses during COVID. Now many fines are getting overturned

As local authorities struggled to put in place and enforce COVID-19 health orders over the past year, some used more stick to others' carrots. The toughest enforcement in the area was in Santa Clara County, which fined around 400 businesses a combined $6 million. Now, the county has been processing appeals from businesses with the time, resources and savvy to callenge the fines — and the process is raising serious questions among critics about the consistency and fairness of the enforcement.