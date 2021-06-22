Light and pause

The month of June has held joy and sorrow along with equal parts fear and hope. I think it is the complexity of experiences and emotions that has finally opened something inside me to grieve all of the direct and ambiguous loss of this last year. “Ambiguous” loss is a term that I’ve learned in the past few years to describe the very disorienting experiences when we can’t predict what is coming next, about what is safe, or what our future will look like. It is loss that is not easily resolved because there is no closure. While it can be hard to even put into words, ambiguous loss can be both distressing and fatiguing. I’ve found myself, whether while cooking or trying to fall asleep, in a kind of pause and reflect mode on the question, “What now?”