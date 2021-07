Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Changes swept the world, be it COVID-19, or the digitalization of almost all sectors. The most impacted sector is the education Industry. E-learning was conceptualized with the purpose to provide ease of learning. In advent, Cuemath, the key to learning Mathematics and coding with easy learning methods and practices has evolved, and it has revolutionized the terms of remote learning and making Mathematics easy to all the students.