Second opinion on elbow of Mets' Joey Lucchesi confirms torn UCL requiring Tommy John surgery

A second opinion on Joey Lucchesi’s UCL confirmed what the Mets already suspected: This particular feel-good story will need to be put on pause until at least 2022. A second MRI on the lefty’s elbow revealed a complete tear of his UCL, meaning Tommy John surgery this Thursday, Mets acting general manager Zack Scott said Tuesday. Lucchesi, who had a bumpy beginning to his season but became a welcome, effective surprise in his last five starts, originally went down with elbow inflammation. His injury means even more questions for a Mets rotation that, at least this week, will need to be cobbled together on a day-to-day basis.