Flash Flood Warning issued for Stone by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stone FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR STONE COUNTY At 841 PM CDT, Showers and thunderstorms had come to an end across the warned area. At 755 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported that the road was impassable at Sunflower Road and Cedar Wood Drive near Perkinston. Flash flooding due to excessive runoff from the earlier torrential rainfall is ongoing even though heavy rains have ended. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wiggins, Perkinston, McHenry, Ten Mile, Perry, Big Level, Whites Crossing and Ramsey Springs. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVEDalerts.weather.gov