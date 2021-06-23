Severe Weather Statement issued for Lucas, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lucas; Marion THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LUCAS...SOUTHWESTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However half inch hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.