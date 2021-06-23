Severe Weather Statement issued for Keokuk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Target Area: Keokuk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KEOKUK AND WESTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Abingdon, or 8 miles west of Fairfield, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Libertyville around 715 PM CDT. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH