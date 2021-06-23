Cancel
Cowlitz County, WA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: South Washington Cascades HEAT WAVE EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEK THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK .Strong high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring a stretch of unseasonably hot weather to much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon beginning Friday and lasting through at least next Monday. High temperatures will run 20 to 30 degrees above normal for late June at many locations, putting numerous daily records and perhaps a few monthly high temperature records in jeopardy. Overnight lows will also be unseasonably warm, limiting the amount of relief from the heat and contributing to increased risk of heat related illnesses. The heat is expected to peak this weekend, with conditions remaining hot into Monday and then gradually trending downward towards the middle of next week. EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of in the 90s are likely, with highs in the 80s for higher elevations, such as Government Camp and Santiam Pass. Overnight low temperatures mostly in the upper 50s to middle 60s, but few spots in lower valleys may only cool down to around 70 deg Saturday and Sunday nights. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Monday evening. The warmest day will be Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high daytime temperatures combined with warm overnight lows will result in high heat risk and heat related stress.

alerts.weather.gov
