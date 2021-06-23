Cancel
Lake County, OR

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM PDT At 511 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Adel, or 25 miles east of Lakeview, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Adel. This includes Warner Highway 140 in Oregon between mile markers 23 and 41.

alerts.weather.gov
