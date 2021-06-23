Cancel
Albany County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Carbon County by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Carbon County; Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Laramie Range; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin BRIEF GUSTY WINDS FROM SHOWERS FOR NEXT FEW HOURS Area showers across mainly Albany and Carbon County will continue for next few hours. Brief gusty winds in excess of 45 mph may be possible. These showers may have no lightning or rain associated with these gusts. Shower activity should end around 8 PM MDT.

alerts.weather.gov
