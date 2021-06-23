Cancel
Greene County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Iowa.

alerts.weather.gov
