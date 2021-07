Hope everyone had a fun and safe weekend, and if you’re still in Observing The Holiday mode, I hope you’re having a swell day today, too. • The Cubs got three great starts in the Reds series (probably the first series of the year about which you could say that?) and they still got swept. Not that you weren’t already concerned, but when the starting pitching ACTUALLY shows up and the Cubs get SWEPT? Yikes. This stretch has been rough, beyond typical rough patches.