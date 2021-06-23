LEGAL NOTICES

Jackson County Water Utility to obtain assistance from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Loan Program for Drinking Water Utility Improvements. The Jackson County Water Utility will hold a public hearing at 7:30 pm on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Jackson County Water Utility office located at 1119 W. Spring Street, Brownstown, IN 47220. The Utility’s engineering consultant, Curry & Associates, Inc., will present the recommended improvements which includes replacement of certain water mains in Brownstown and removal of lead service line connections along those water mains as described in the Preliminary Engineering Report (PER). The project will be funded through a DWSRF loan.