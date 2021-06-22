Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Return to Sender, From Space!

By Eli Hartman
Odessa American
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo ECISD students, Sophia Patino and Amaya Villanueva, were presented with their original designs for spaceflight mission patches that were flown on the SpaceX CRS-21 mission to the International Space Station in December of 2020 Tuesday afternoon at the ECISD administration building. The patches were created as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program which is a STEM education initiative that provides students across a participating community the ability to design and propose real microgravity experiments to fly in low Earth orbit aboard the ISS.

www.oaoa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Earth Orbit#Return To Sender#Spacex Crs 21#Ecisd#Spacex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
AstronomyBBC

Iceland's spectacular volcano tracked from space

We're getting very close now to the "always on", persistent vision of Planet Earth. A great many satellites in orbit look down at the ground in the same way as our eyes do - through optical light. But it's with radar that the capability to image the surface anywhere at...
IndustryUniverse Today

Satellites can Track Microplastics From Space

Sometimes simple and elegant solutions are all that is needed to solve a problem. One problem that was searching for a solution was how to track microplastics. These small particles of plastics are what results after the sun and friction (such as ocean waves) break down larger plastic objects. They have become a huge problem in the ocean, wreaking havoc on ecosystems and their constituent organisms. Now, a team from the University of Michigan have used data originally collected to monitor hurricanes to try to track microplastics, potentially helping to reign in a problem that threatens to engulf the world’s oceans.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Deploying Cubesats From The International Space Station

Thomas Pesquet : Aki was photographing two new cubesats launched from the Space Station. A great view to see them soar, these types of miniature satellites are often conceived and made by students. The International Space Station is also a spacecraft launch centre! Small nano-sats (also called cubesats because of...
Houston, TXAviation Week

Tropical Storm Prompts Delay In Space Station Cargo Dragon Return

HOUSTON—NASA and SpaceX have postponed the departure of the company’s 22nd Dragon resupply mission spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS) until no sooner than July 7 due to tropical storm Elsa’s northerly trek toward the Florida peninsula. Until the July 5 decision to postpone the... Subscription Required. Tropical Storm...
Mojave, CAatlantanews.net

Virgin Orbit lifts 7 satellites into space from 747 jet

MOJAVE, California: Virgin Orbit successfully sent a rocket into space on Wednesday, launched from a 747 jet over the Pacific Ocean. The rocket delivered seven satellites into earth's orbit. The modified 747 aircraft took off from Mojave Air and Space Port, about 90 miles north of Los Angeles. Once over...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

CRISPR Breakthrough Could Help Protect Astronauts From Radiation in Space

Contrary to public opinion, space is not an empty place. Near Earth, unconscionable levels of ionizing radiation swarm around our tenuous atmosphere, protected only by our magnetosphere. It comes largely from galactic cosmic radiation, fueled by the seemingly endless activity of the Milky Way. With this maddening reality in mind, a group of scientists investigated the possibility of using CRISPR gene editing systems in space, to safely and accurately test the effects of ionizing radiation on human-like cells aboard the International Space Station, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE.
AstronomyESA Blog Navigator

Earth from Space: Lake Mar Chiquita

Click on the image to explore it in its full resolution and learn about the features in this stunning landscape. Lake Mar Chiquita, around 70 km long and 24 km wide, is fed primarily by the Primero and Segundo rivers from the southwest and from the Dulce river from the north. While these rivers flow into the lake, there isn’t a natural outflow of water so it only loses water by evaporation, hence Lake Mar Chiquita being described as an endorheic lake. The lake’s surface area, as well as its salinity, varies considerably (ranging between 2000 and 6000 sq km), although it is slowly diminishing in size owing to evaporation.
Astronomymountainlake.org

Explore Space From the Comforts of Home

Who doesn’t dream of jetting off into space? While only astronauts get to soar among the stars, we can still have fun exploring the solar system from here on Earth. Share in the excitement of space exploration from the comfort of your own home with PBS KIDS for Parents and PBS LearningMedia.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

The World's First Luxury Spaceflight Experience From Pioneering Space Perspective Reimagines The Thrill Of Space Exploration

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing a new era in luxury travel experiences: Space Perspective is the world's most radically gentle voyage to space. Travel adventurers can now reserve a seat on Spaceship Neptune and savor 360-degree views of planet Earth from 20 miles/30 km above in a luxurious six-hour trip. Up to eight guests can enjoy a beautifully appointed capsule, complete with a bar and a bathroom, for $125,000 each.
Hawaii StateWashington Post

NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii have been sent to space for a study. The baby Hawaiian bobtail squid were raised at the University of Hawaii’s Kewalo Marine Laboratory and were blasted into space this month on a SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station. Researcher Jamie Foster, who...
AstronomyBBC

Surging Alaskan glacier viewed from space

The Finnish space company Iceye uses radar satellites to track changes on Planet Earth. These movies show the daily movement of Muldrow Glacier, which flows down the north side of Denali, the tallest mountain in North America. The images were taken with Iceye's spacecraft between 16 and 30 April. This year has seen the Alaskan glacier undergo one of its periodic surges when it can move by up to tens of metres a day. Muldrow seems to do this every 50 years or so.
Aerospace & Defensetribuneledgernews.com

Chinese astronauts conduct first spacewalk from new space station

Beijing — Chinese astronauts conducted their first spacewalk from the Tiangong space station on Sunday, reported state television. Astronauts Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown leaving the station in their spacesuits for a several-hour mission in which they would install equipment on the station's exterior as well as conduct tests.
AstronomySpaceRef

Earth from Space: North Frisian Islands

Part of the Frisian Islands, a low-lying archipelago just off the coast of northern Europe, is visible in this image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. The Frisian Islands stretch from the northwest of the Netherlands through Germany to the west of Denmark. Although they are considered a single physical feature, they are divided into West, East and North Frisian Islands - with the North Frisian Islands visible here.
Moccasin, MTPost Register

Montana State University, NASA partner to study snow from space

A NASA research plane passed over a patch of land in central Montana four times last winter in an effort to gather data on how snow falls and collects in the prairie. On the ground — at Montana State University’s Central Agricultural Research Center in Moccasin, Montana — researchers and students were gathering measurements throughout the windy winter in a partnership with NASA.
AstronomyPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Livermore Lab helps develop new photos from space

More than 4,500 recent photographs have been taken from space by a compact space imaging payload, dubbed GEOStare2, developed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory researchers and collaborators at Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, capturing images for space domain awareness, astronomy and Earth observation. The space telescopes were integrated into a Tyvak nanosatellite,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy