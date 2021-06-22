Return to Sender, From Space!
Two ECISD students, Sophia Patino and Amaya Villanueva, were presented with their original designs for spaceflight mission patches that were flown on the SpaceX CRS-21 mission to the International Space Station in December of 2020 Tuesday afternoon at the ECISD administration building. The patches were created as part of the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program which is a STEM education initiative that provides students across a participating community the ability to design and propose real microgravity experiments to fly in low Earth orbit aboard the ISS.www.oaoa.com