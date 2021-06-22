Escaped convict prompts massive manhunt in Sedalia, Pettis County
Tuesday evening a huge manhunt was conducted after inmate Jason Laird fled a work detail on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Sedalia Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and over 30 Missouri Department of Corrections employees combed the area near State Fair Community College and neighborhoods to the west using bloodhounds, the police department drone and a Missouri State Highway Patrol airplane that circled the area for hours.www.sedaliademocrat.com