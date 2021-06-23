Cancel
Southern Indiana Residents Asked To Test Internet Speed

 14 days ago

Take the test: www.infb.org/speedtest. Indiana Farm Bureau has announced the formation of the Indiana Broadband Strategic Partnership (IBSP) to help bring reliable broadband to the most unserved and underserved communities across the state. To help with this initiative, the IBSP also includes Cook Medical Group, Duke Energy Foundation, Indiana Association of Realtors, Radius Indiana and the Regional Opportunity Initiative.

