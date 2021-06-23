It Starts On The Page: Read The Script For “Part One” Of ‘Your Honor’ Penned By Peter Moffat
In December, Showtime debuted Your Honor, a harrowing crime drama starring Bryan Cranston in a role that brought the actor his eighth Golden Globe nomination. The 10-part series, executive produced by The Good Fight’s Robert and Michelle King and The Night Of’s Peter Moffat, centers on Michael Desiato (Cranston), a prominent New Orleans judge whose son Adam (Hunter Doohan) accidently kills another teenager in a hit-and-run collision.deadline.com