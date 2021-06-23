Cancel
It Starts On The Page: Read The Script For "Part One" Of 'Your Honor' Penned By Peter Moffat

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In December, Showtime debuted Your Honor, a harrowing crime drama starring Bryan Cranston in a role that brought the actor his eighth Golden Globe nomination. The 10-part series, executive produced by The Good Fight’s Robert and Michelle King and The Night Of’s Peter Moffat, centers on Michael Desiato (Cranston), a prominent New Orleans judge whose son Adam (Hunter Doohan) accidently kills another teenager in a hit-and-run collision.

TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read A Script From Season 2 Of ‘City On A Hill’ Penned By Emily Ragsdale

Jackie Rohr and Decourcy Ward are back in the belly of the beast that is Boston in Season 2 of Showtime’s City on a Hill. Picking up from the events of its first season, City on a Hill centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. FBI agent Rohr (Kevin Bacon) works to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Ward (Aldis Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read A Dark Script From FX’s Parenting Comedy ‘Breeders’

Breeders is a dark comedy. But towards the end of the second season of the Martin Freeman- and Daisy Haggard-fronted parenting series, it gets even darker. Season 2 of the FX and Sky series starts with their children, Luke (now played by Alex Eastwood) and Ava (Eve Prenelle), six years older than they were in Season 1, thus serving up brand-new parenting challenges for Freeman’s Paul and Haggard’s Ally.
TV SeriesDeadline

It Starts On The Page: Read Jennifer Schuur’s ‘In Treatment’ Script Revealing Dr. Brooke Taylor’s Breakthrough

Uzo Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Taylor help her patients process their own emotions and traumas, but in Season 4’s “Brooke Week 5,” the doctor helps herself. Penned by Jennifer Schuur and directed by Karyn Kusama, the rebooted series’ episode is the next script in Deadline’s It Starts On the Page. The ongoing series highlights the scripts that are serving as the creative backbones of the TV awards season. The scripts are all being submitted for Emmy consideration this year and have been selected using criteria that includes critical acclaim, a range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read ‘The Underground Railroad’ Finale Script By Barry Jenkins & Jacqueline Hoyt

The powerful finale of Amazon Studios’ limited series The Underground Railroad created by Oscar winner Barry Jenkins is the latest installment of Deadline’s It Starts On the Page, a series that highlights the scripts serving as the creative backbone of the TV awards season. The scripts have all been submitted for Emmy consideration this year and have been selected using criteria that includes critical acclaim, a range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.
TV SeriesDeadline

It Starts On The Page: Read A Season 2 ‘The Boys’ Script By Anslem Richardson

The second season of Amazon Studios’ Eric Kripke-created superhero series The Boys based on the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson only gained in momentum and swagger. Debuting in September, the eight-episode sophomore season nearly doubled the Season 1 worldwide audience (+89%) in just its first two weeks, and even got a shout-out from former President Barack Obama to boot.
TV Seriesblcklst.com

“It Starts On the Page”

A Deadline Hollywood series featuring over three dozen scripts from multiple current TV series. Download them. Read them. Read the full Season 3-premiere script for ‘The Kominsky Method’ (#TheKominskyMethod) here: bit.ly/3vQY001. Read the pilot script for HBO’s limited series ‘Mare Of Easttown’ (#MareOfEasttown) here: bit.ly/3zUAQJq. Read the ‘Search Party’ (#SearchParty)...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Gabriel Marano Joins Entertainment One as Exec VP of Scripted TV

Entertainment One is expanding its leadership team, bringing on board Gabriel Marano as an executive vice president of scripted television, where he will oversee the development of all of the company’s Hasbro IP. Concurrently, Jacqueline Sacerio, eOne’s current exec VP of scripted TV, will expand her responsibilities and shepherd the...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Tyrese Gibson, Ray Liotta, Scott Eastwood Join Ariel Vromen's 'April 29, 1992' (EXCLUSIVE)

After zooming to the top of the pandemic-era box office in the global hit “F9,” actor Tyrese Gibson has booked his next gig alongside Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood. The trio will lead the Los Angeles riots thriller “April 29, 1992,” the forthcoming feature from the breakout director of “The Iceman,” Ariel Vromen. Pre-production from a script by Sascha Penn is underway, aiming for an August start. Producers hope to have the film ready for release in observation of next year’s 30th anniversary of the riots, sparked by police brutality against Rodney King.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Read Scott Frank’s Pilot Script For Netflix Series – Talesbuzz

After a mysterious opening scene that tracks the fallout of a decadent Paris night and an almost neglected chess match, the first episode of The Queen’s Gambit masterfully explores the forlorn early life of the orphaned Elizabeth Harmon and her rise to international fame. And there are a lot of...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read A Neil Cross Script for Season 1 Of ‘The Mosquito Coast’

Paul Theroux’s 1981 bestselling novel The Mosquito Coast shapes Apple TV+’ original series created and executive produced by Luther’s Neil Cross. Season 1 plays like an expanded prequel, introducing the anti-consumerism idealist and inventor Allie Fox (played by Theroux’s real-life nephew Justin Theroux) who with his family flees to Mexico on the run from the U.S. government – a plot thickener that is one of several that diverges from the novel and the 1986 Peter Weir-directed movie starring Harrison Ford.

