Assessment given on community health in Skagit County

Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will require a focus on health equity, according to an early look at a Skagit County community health assessment.

The county’s Population Health Trust has spent the past eight months looking at how different groups are enduring the pandemic prior to drafting a plan to improve the health of the entire community, Kristen Ekstran, a community health analyst with Skagit County Public Health, said at a county Board of Health meeting Tuesday.

The trust is planning five in-person community forums for later this summer. After that, members will begin coming up with goals for the county.

Trust members have completed interviews with leaders in a number of sectors that are suffering disproportionately due to the pandemic: veterans, families with young children, the Hispanic community, those with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ community.

Those sectors suffer disproportionately under crises such as COVID-19 because of persistent, systemic societal inequalities such as access to housing, employment, education and health care.

When asked their thoughts on how best to improve community health after the pandemic, 71% of respondents said expanding access to affordable housing, Ekstran said.

“Our interviewees indicated that without better access to safe, stable and affordable housing, all other challenges are magnified,” she said.

Many respondents said prolonged isolation, job loss or school closures expanded the need for mental heath services in the county, but that those services are fragmented and few know how to access them, Ekstran said.

Developing a services hub, where people can get their questions answered and get connected with the right providers is an option the county commissioners are interested in funding with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.