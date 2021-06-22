Cowboys' Zack Martin Ranked: Best Offensive Lineman In NFL?

FRISCO - While there is certainly no shortage of dynamic talent in the Dallas Cowboys' offense, the offensive line will always remain a pivotal element to the success of the unit.

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently ranked the top offensive lineman from around the NFL ahead of the 2021 season. This was an aggregate ranking that included all positions across the line.

Despite being limited to just 10 appearances in 2020, Zack Martin managed to rank behind just Indianapolis Colts' Quenton Nelson on the list. The fact that Martin has allowed just one sack in the previous two seasons was a key factor.

Injuries truly plagued Dallas in 2020 and Martin was unable to sneak away from the injury bug himself. He was limited to just 10 games after being placed on IR in early December due to a calf strain. Despite missing time, it's hard to really knock a player of his caliber down. He joins Quenton Nelson -- our No.1 interior lineman -- as the only two offensive linemen to have 85 or better PFF grades in each of the last two seasons. When Martin was on the field, he continued to be a dominant force, allowing just one sack in the past two years combined (1,027 pass-blocking snaps). He's as elite as they come and one of the best we've seen in recent memory.

It's difficult to argue Nelson not being holding the top ranking on this list. While Martin is certainly highly effective in his own right, Nelson has stepped in and played at an All-Pro First-Team level from the very beginning of his NFL career and has earned this honor in each of his three seasons.

When Dak Prescott is throwing to either Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, or Michael Gallup, the blocking of Martin will be key in having the proper time to do so. The same goes for when Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard are running the ball and trying to make something happen.

As long as the Cowboys' offensive line can stay healthy throughout the 2021 season, this Dallas offense should be in store for quite a successful campaign. And a healthy Martin - one of the handful of best O-linemen in football and a future Hall-of-Famer - is a central reason why.

