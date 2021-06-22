Cancel
Ector County, TX

Vitalant Blood Drive

By Eli Hartman
Odessa American
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVitalant will be hosting a blood drive that will run through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside of the food court at Music City Mall. The United States is currently experiencing a critical blood shortage and blood banks across the nation are asking donors to roll up their sleeves to help hospitals keep up with demand. Those wanting to donate at Music City Mall can register in person or online at www.vitalant.org. Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible to donate their blood or platelets.

www.oaoa.com
