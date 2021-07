During his Tuesday press conference before Game 1 of The Finals, Adam Silver was asked about where the NBA stands on the possibility of expansion. "I know that was reported that when revenues were down we were looking more seriously at expansion," said Silver. "I mean, it didn't work exactly like that, largely because expansion is a multi-year process. So it wasn't as if the pandemic came, we're 40 percent down, we can quickly collect some expansion revenue. So you know, yes, it's true that we actually had some time while we were initially shut down and we were meeting more often with our teams to think a little bit more about it. But it seemed the consensus was certainly during a pandemic that wasn't the right time to expand, but that we should continue to consider it.